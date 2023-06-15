Cousins ramps up team-building with the Vikings, even with his own future unclear

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Kirk Cousins has been taking on more leadership and team-building with the Minnesota Vikings this year. He organized a jersey-wearing contest at minicamp this week and has taken small groups of teammates out to dinner this offseason. The Vikings lost a lot of leadership in the jettisoning of longtime standouts Dalvin Cook, Eric Kendricks and Adam Thielen. Cousins would naturally gravitate to this in his sixth season with Minnesota while playing the most important position. What’s notable about his team-building efforts is the fact that his contract was not extended this offseason.

