Cyclist Gino Mäder airlifted after crashing down a ravine on fast descent at Tour de Suisse

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder has been airlifted to the hospital at the Tour de Suisse. He was found unconscious after he crashed down a ravine. The 26-year-old Mäder and another rider, Magnus Sheffield of the United States, went off the road near the same spot on a fast descent. It was near the end of the mountainous fifth stage. Race organizers say Mäder lay motionless in the water and was immediately resuscitated. Sheffield suffered a concussion and bruises and was treated at a local hospital. World champion Remco Evenepoel criticized using a steep descent into the finish.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.