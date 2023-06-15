DeChambeau: ‘Not as much tension’ at US Open after PGA Tour-LIV partnership
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau believes he can feel an easing of the tension that’s been sitting on most of the world’s top golfers for the last two years. The 2020 U.S. Open champion shot a 3-under 67 on Thursday to begin the 123rd U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club. The U.S. Open is the first major since the stunning announcement of a partnership between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. Nobody knows exactly what the sport will look like in the future, but DeChambeau thinks the us-against-them mentality that arose from players leaving for LIV is suddenly not so important.