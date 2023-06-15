Devils forward Jesper Bratt gets 8-year, $63M extension

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils locked up one of their talented young players, signing Swedish forward Jesper Bratt to an eight-year, $63 million contract extension. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the deal, which will pay the 24-year-old an average of $7.875 million annually. The contract starts out with a $10 million salary next season and gradually decreases to $6 million in the final year, 2030-31. Bratt, who earned $5.45 million last season, was a restricted free agent. He had a career-high 32 goals and 41 assists as the Devils made the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

