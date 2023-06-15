Freeman wins it in the 11th as the Dodgers edge the White Sox 5-4 to salvage series victory
By BETH HARRIS
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman singled to deep center field with the bases loaded in the 11th inning, Chris Taylor hit a tying grand slam in the sixth, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4. With the bases loaded, Luis Robert Jr. was playing in shallow center and never moved a muscle on Freeman’s game-winning hit that landed on the warning track. Freeman had been hitless in the three-game series until his big hit helped the Dodgers avoid losing a fourth consecutive series.