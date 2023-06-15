Skip to Content
Gregg Berhalter agrees to return as US national team coach, AP source says

By RONALD BLUM
AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that Gregg Berhalter has agreed to return as U.S. national team coach after being cleared in a domestic violence investigation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because an announcement had not been made. The person said an announcement by the U.S. Soccer Federation was likely on Friday. Earlier in the evening, Jesse Marsch’s agent, Ron Waxman, tweeted his client will not become the American coach.

