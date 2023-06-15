Jordy Bahl, star pitcher on Oklahoma’s NCAA champion softball team, transfers home to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Softball pitching sensation Jordy Bahl has announced she is transferring to Nebraska after leading Oklahoma to its third straight national title. Bahl had said in a Twitter post on Monday that she’s homesick and wants to help grow the sport in her home state. Bahl is from the Omaha suburb of Papillion. Bahl was a first-team National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American. She finished this season with a 22-1 record and an 0.90 ERA and was Most Outstanding Player in the Women’s College World Series. In two years at Oklahoma, she won two national titles and finished with a 44-2 record.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.