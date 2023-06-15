Jozy Altidore cut by New England Revolution

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Former U.S. national team forward Jozy Altidore was cut from the New England’s Revolution roster when the team exercised his contract buyout. The 33-year-old joined New England from Toronto ahead of the 2022 season and scored two goals in 27 Major League Soccer appearances, making just five starts. Altidore had 62 goals in 139 regular-season matches with Toronto from 2015-21. Altidore has 42 goals in 115 appearances for the U.S. from 2007-19. He is a two-time U.S. Soccer Federation player of the year. Altidore is married to 2017 U.S. Open tennis champion Sloane Stephens.

