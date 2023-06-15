Jude Bellingham given Zidane’s No. 5 after completing move to Real Madrid

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has completed his move to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund by signing a six-year deal. Bellingham posed with the No. 5 shirt once worn by soccer star Zinedine Zidane before Madrid’s packed trophy case after he signed the contract alongside club president Florentino Pérez. Madrid did not confirm the transfer fee but Dortmund said in a statement to the stock exchange last week that it could reach more than $139 million. Bellingham says the No. 5 shirt was “a bit of a homage” to Zidane.

