Leipzig midfielder Szoboszlai fined for posing with flare after German Cup win

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — The German soccer federation says Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has been fined $32,600 for posing with a flare to celebrate winning the German Cup. Szoboszlai held the flare aloft in front of the Leipzig fan sector following the 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the final on June 3. The federation’s sports court ruled the incident amounted to “unsporting behavior.” The Hungarian winger had scored Leipzig’s second goal as his team retained the title.

