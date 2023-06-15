Lionel Messi scores, gets hugged by a fan during Argentina’s 2-0 win over Australia

BEIJING (AP) — Lionel Messi got hugged by a fan who ran onto the field wearing a No. 10 Argentina shirt during a 2-0 friendly win over Australia in which the World Cup champion scored the fastest goal of his career. Messi was standing near the corner flag in the second half when the fan ran onto the field and embraced him. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner appeared to be surprised as the fan came toward him but then put his arm around the interloper’s back before security guards approached. Messi scored after 1 minute, 19 seconds in Argentina’s third game since beating France in the World Cup final in December.

