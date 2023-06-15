Live updates | A different US Open gets underway in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A most different U.S. Open has begun. UCLA sophomore Omar Morales of Mexico was selected to hit the opening tee shot with Beverly Hills in the back drop. This will be a different-looking U.S. Open with office buildings and high-rise condos in Century City lining the course. The test figures to be just as strong. For pure golf fans, Thursday couldn’t get here soon enough. All week the chatter has been on the PGA Tour’s agreement with LIV Golf’s Saudi backers and what that will mean for professional golf.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.