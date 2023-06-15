Live updates | A different US Open gets underway in LA
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A most different U.S. Open has begun. UCLA sophomore Omar Morales of Mexico was selected to hit the opening tee shot with Beverly Hills in the back drop. This will be a different-looking U.S. Open with office buildings and high-rise condos in Century City lining the course. The test figures to be just as strong. For pure golf fans, Thursday couldn’t get here soon enough. All week the chatter has been on the PGA Tour’s agreement with LIV Golf’s Saudi backers and what that will mean for professional golf.