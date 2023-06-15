Luke Raley hits go-ahead homer in the 8th, lifts Rays past A’s 4-3 for a series split

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Luke Raley hit a go-ahead solo homer with one out in the eighth, Manuel Margot connected earlier, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3 for a series split. Rays rookie top prospect Taj Bradley struck out the first six A’s batters in order and a career-high 11 in all, surrendering Seth Brown’s tying two-run single in the fifth. The A’s loaded the bases against former Oakland pitcher Jake Diekman in the seventh only for the defense to deliver a brilliant inning-ending double play.

