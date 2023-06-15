Mahomes, Kelce and the Chiefs enjoy spoils of Super Bowl win during wild offseason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs have certainly enjoyed the spoils of their latest Super Bowl triumph during a busy offseason. Patrick Mahomes went to the Kentucky Derby, flew to the Formula One race in Miami the next day, and was on the red carpet for the Met Gala. Travis Kelce took a moment from producing his successful podcast with his brother, Jason, to host “Saturday Night Live.” And the whole team recently went to the White House for a meeting with President Joe Biden. The Chiefs wrapped up their mandatory offseason minicamp Thursday, and now they have about a month off before training camp ushers in their title defense.

