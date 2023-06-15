Man City starts EPL title defense against Vincent Kompany’s Burnley

Manchester City will begin its latest English Premier League title defense against a Burnley team managed by City great Vincent Kompany. The opening round of the season also contains a match between two of the league’s so-called “Big Six” when Chelsea hosts Liverpool. City’s trip to Turf Moor will start the season on Aug. 11 and is laden with narrative because of the presence of Kompany. He spent 11 years at the club and has a statue outside the team’s Etihad Stadium. He was City captain for eight years and won four league titles.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.