Manfred hopes voter rejection of Coyotes arena won’t hurt Diamondbacks stadium deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Following voter rejection of a new arena for the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe, baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred hopes the Arizona Diamondbacks can reach a stadium deal for when their lease for Chase Field in Phoenix expires after the 2027 season. The baseball team has not decided whether it prefers a renovation of Chase Field, which opened as Bank One Ballpark in 1998, or a new ballpark. Three City of Tempe propositions to help the Coyotes build a new arena were on a May 16 ballot and all three lost with 56-57% voting no.

