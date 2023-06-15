McIlroy, Koepka shake hands and smile, then turn to chasing down leaders at US Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The biggest problem facing Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka on Thursday at the U.S. Open had nothing to do with Saudi Arabia or the future of the PGA Tour. Rather, it was the eight-shot deficit they shared before they’d even put a tee in the ground. McIlroy did something about it. Koepka didn’t. McIlroy shot 5-under 65 to pull within three of Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler, who, hours earlier, had finished up record-setting 62s at Los Angeles Country Club. Koepka finished at 1-over 71.

