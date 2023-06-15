Ohtani gets the win, ties for the MLB HR lead as the Angels beat the Rangers 5-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pitched six innings for his first victory in five starts and matched the MLB lead with his 22nd homer as the Los Angeles Angels beat the AL West-leading Texas Rangers 5-3. Ohtani had already thrown the last of his 99 pitches before Mickey Moniak’s game-tying homer leading off the top of the seventh. That came off Nathan Eovaldi, who lost in his bid to become only the second 10-game winner in the majors. Ohtani hit a 443-foot homer in the eighth inning. It was his 10th homer over the past 16 games, and the second pitching start in a row when he also went deep.

