Phillies above .500 for first time since May 13, beat Diamondbacks 5-4

PHOENIX (AP) — Bryson Stott hit his second homer in three games, Aaron Nola threw 6 2/3 effective innings and the Philadelphia Phillies moved over .500 for the first time in more than a month by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4. Last year’s National League champions have won 10 of 12 and own a 35-34 record, jumping above .500 for the first time since May 13. They took three of four games from the NL West-leading Diamondbacks this week.

