US 3-0 win over Mexico cut short by homophobic chants on night of 4 red cards

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four players were ejected and the match was cut short by the referee after repeated homophobic chants. The United States’ 3-0 win over Mexico for a spot in Sunday’s CONCACAF Nations League final against Canada will be remembered as much for the ugliness as for two goals by Christian Pulisic and one by Ricardo Pepi. Americans Weston McKennie and Sergiño Dest were ejected by Salvadoran referee Iván Barton along with Mexicans César Montes and Gerardo Arteaga during the second half. Play was halted in the 90th minute because of homophobic chants, then stopped again with four minutes of stoppage time left.

