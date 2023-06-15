Record revenue and attendance has business booming again for the American Hockey League

Business is booming again for the American Hockey League. The NHL’s top developmental league set records for total revenue, ticket revenue and playoff attendance this season. Over 500,000 fans have attended this postseason with the first three games of the Calder Cup Finals all selling out. AHL President and CEO Scott Howson says revenue is up 15% to 20% from pre-pandemic levels. The finals between Hershey and Coachella Valley is an example of how the AHL has bounced back. The oldest franchise in the league is an institution, while the newest in Riverside County, California, has had to attract new fans.

