Rickie Fowler sets US Open record with 62 at Los Angeles Country Club

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rickie Fowler is the first player in U.S. Open history with a 62. Fowler set the record with 10 birdies in his remarkable opening round at Los Angeles Country Club. Johnny Miller was the first player to shoot 63 at a U.S. Open. That was 50 years ago at Oakmont in the final round. Five other players since had done that. The most recent was Tommy Fleetwood in the final round at Shinnecock Hills in 2018. Fowler also ties the major championship record. Branden Grace had a 62 in the third round at Royal Birkdale in the 2017 British Open.

