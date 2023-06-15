Robot umpires not likely to get MLB call-up for 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Robot umpires likely won’t be ready for a big league call-up next season. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says the Automatic Ball-Strike System being used at Triple-A is not likely to be used in the big leagues in 2024. Manfred says: “There’s some sentiment among the group that we made had a lot of changes here” and adds ”We ought to let the dust settle.” MLB adopted a pitch clock this year along with restrictions on defensive shifts, pitcher disengagements such as pickoff attempts and larger bases.

