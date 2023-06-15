Slingsby, Aussies looking to keep their grip on SailGP as Season 4 begins

If there’s such a thing as a dynasty in sailing, look no further than Tom Slingsby and his mates with Australia SailGP Team. Slingsby and crew have dominated tech tycoon Larry Ellison’s global league since its inception, winning each of the first three season championships and pocketing the $1 million, winner-take-all prize, the biggest in sailing. The Aussies will again be the crew to beat when SailGP’s fourth season begins in Chicago this weekend, the opener of a 12-regatta schedule for the fleet of identical 50-foot foiling catamarans from 10 countries.

