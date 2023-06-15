Skip to Content
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett enters Year 2 focused on the details

By WILL GRAVES
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett enters his second year in the NFL looking to close the gap between himself and the league’s elite. Pickett put together a solid season as a rookie in 2022. He went 7-5 as a starter and seemed to get better as the season went on. The next step for Pickett and the Steelers is putting together an offense that can score more frequently. Pittsburgh ranked 26th in points scored last season. Pickett says the team now has the personnel in place to match the best offenses in the league.

