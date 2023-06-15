Skip to Content
Taylor Fritz starts grass-court season with win over Karatsev in Stuttgart

Published 6:48 AM

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Taylor Fritz has held serve throughout and started his grass-court season by beating Aslan Karatsev 7-6, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open. Fritz had to save set point at 5-4 down in the first set before winning in a tiebreak and then broke Karatsev in the second set. Fritz is seeded second and had a bye in the first round in Stuttgart. He goes on to meet Marton Fucsovics in the quarterfinals after the Hungarian won against Wu Yibing in three sets.

