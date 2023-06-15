Tigers beat Twins 8-4 for second victory in 13 games

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Javier Báez and Spencer Torkelson each had two hits and drove in two runs to help the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 8-4 on Thursday night for just their second victory in 13 games. Matt Vierling was 3 for 3 with a run and an RBI for the Tigers. Matthew Boyd (4-5) survived a four-run second inning for the victory. He walked one and struck out eight over six innings. Donovan Solano homered for the Twins, who had won four of their previous five. Relievers Will Vest, Jason Foley and Alex Lange each pitched a scoreless inning to close out the Twins, who went 2 for 23 after Solano’s home run in the second inning gave them a 4-1 lead.

