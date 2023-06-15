Veteran Sherpa guides to compete next season for Everest ascent record

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The race for the most successful ascents of Mount Everest is still on. Sherpa guide Pasang Dawa plans to climb the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) peak next year in an attempt to match the record set by a fellow Sherpa guide. He said on Thursday, “I will continue to climb (Everest) as long as my body can, as there are people over 60 years who have climbed it.” Pasang Dawa reached Everest’s peak twice this spring. In May, he equaled the record of 26 successful ascents set by Kami Rita, who went on to top of the mountain a 27th time. Pasang Dawa’s matched that record, but Kami Rita made a 28th ascent.

