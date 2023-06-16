Boston’s Houck hit on face by liner off bat of Yankees’ Higashioka

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck left Boston’s matchup with the Yankees after being struck in the face with a line drive. With Boston leading 10-1 in the fifth inning, New York’s Kyle Higashioka led off and fell behind 1-2 in the count, before lining Houck’s 92 mph sinker straight up the middle and hitting Houck. Houck immediately went to the ground and stayed down for a few minutes while he was attended to by trainers. His face was clearly bleeding, but he was able to get to his feet and walk off the field on his own power.

