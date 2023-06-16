Skip to Content
Brighton signs Germany midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud from Dortmund; Bakayoko leaves Chelsea

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Germany midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud will sign for Brighton on a free transfer after Borussia Dortmund allowed his contract to expire. Brighton says the 27-year-old Dahoud will join on a four-year contract. His contract with Dortmund ends on June 30. The Syria-born Dahoud has made 141 appearances in five seasons for Dortmund since joining in 2017 and played two games for the German national team in 2020. A shoulder injury meant he played only a marginal role in Dortmund’s title challenge this season. Tiemoue Bakayoko is leaving Chelsea after six underwhelming years and Manuel Lanzini is departing West Ham after eight years.

