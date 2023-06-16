Christopher Morel homers as Chicago Cubs beat Baltimore Orioles 10-3 for 4th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Christopher Morel homered and drove in three runs, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-3 for their fourth straight win. Dansby Swanson and Miguel Amaya also connected for Chicago, which broke open a close game with six runs in the sixth inning. Nico Hoerner had two hits and two RBIs, and Kyle Hendricks pitched five effective innings for his second straight victory. The Cubs have won six of seven overall. The Orioles had won six of seven. But Cole Irvin was pulled in the fifth, and the bullpen faltered in the opener of a three-game series.

