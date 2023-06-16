Demoted All-Star pitcher Manoah is making strides in sim games at Blue Jays complex

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Demoted All-Star right-hander Alek Manoah is making some strides since being sent to the Toronto Blue Jays’ complex in Florida less than two weeks ago. Manager John Schneider says the team was pleased with his second simulated game, and expects him to throw at least one more before getting into a game with one of the team’s minor league’s affiliates. The 25-year-old Manoah was demoted from the majors June 6 after going 1-7 with a 6.36 ERA in 13 starts. He made his big league debut in 2020 by going 9-2 with a 3.22 ERA, then was 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA last year.

