Guardians’ McKenzie scratched from start against Arizona with elbow discomfort

PHOENIX (AP) — Cleveland Guardians right-hander Triston McKenzie has been scratched from his start against the Arizona Diamondbacks with right elbow discomfort. Right-hander Touki Toussaint will start Friday night’s game after having his contract selected from Triple-A Columbus. The Guardians also designated catcher Mike Zunino for assignment and optioned right-hander Cody Morris to Columbus. McKenzie’s elbow issue is the latest injury setback for the right-hander, who missed the first two months with a shoulder strain.

