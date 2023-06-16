Max Homa, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth miss cut at U.S. Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Homa didn’t make the cut in his home U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club. The Burbank-born, Valencia-raised Homa shot 76 on Friday to finish his two rounds at 4-over 144. He missed the cut by two shots. Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth both missed by one shot, sending them home along with Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Martin Kaymer, Adam Scott and Stewart Cink. Homa had three double bogeys in his second round, including on the 17th and 18th holes heading into his turn.

