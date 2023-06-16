McClanahan gets MLB-best 11th win, Arozarena has HR and 4 RBIs in Rays’ 6-2 win over Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Shane McClanahan pitched into the seven inning to get his major league-leading 11th win, Randy Arozarena homered and drove in four runs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the San Diego Padres 6-2. Tampa Bay is now 51-22 — easily the best record in baseball, with seven wins more than the Atlanta Braves. The Rays have won 11 of their last 14 games and are 15-7 in interleague play. McClanahan (11-1) allowed jone run and three hits with five strike outs in 6 2/3 innings, lowering the majors’ second-lowest ERA to 2.12. Tampa Bay reliever Pete Fairbanks worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the ninth to earn his seventh save. San Diego starter Yu Darvish (5-5) gave up six runs and eight hits in five innings.

