Romanian tennis player Luncanu has been banned for 5 years for match-fixing

LONDON (AP) — The International Tennis Integrity Agency says Romanian tennis player Petru-Alexandru Luncanu has been banned for five years and fined $40,000 in a match-fixing case. The agency says five out of seven match-fixing charges brought by the ITIA against Luncanu were upheld at an anti-corruption hearing. It adds the charges related to “contriving the outcome or any other aspect of several matches, and directly or indirectly facilitating tennis wagering.” The 34-year-old Luncanu was also found guilty on a separate charge of failing to cooperate fully with the ITIA investigation by withdrawing consent for his phone to be analyzed.

