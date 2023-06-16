Schwarber homers on 1st pitch, Phillies beat A’s 6-1 and stretch win streak to 4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered on the first pitch of the game, J.T. Realmuto and Alec Bohm also went deep and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Oakland Athletics 6-1 for their fourth straight victory. Oakland lost its third straight following a season-high, seven-game winning streak. At 19-53, the A’s are just above Kansas City (18-51) for worst record in the major leagues. A day after Nevada enacted $380 million in public financing for a ballpark for A’s, the game drew 16,084 to the Oakland Coliseum, the team’s fifth-largest home crowd this season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.