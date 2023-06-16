Travis D’Arnaud homers twice in the Braves’ 8-1 victory over the Rockies

ATLANTA (AP) — Travis d’Arnaud hit two massive homers and the Atlanta Braves won for the 11th time in 13 games, routing the Colorado Rockies 8-1. D’Arnaud hit a 474-foot, two-run shot in the first inning for the 100th homer of his career to stake Jared Shuster to a 3-0 lead. The Braves catcher added another two-run homer in the third off Dinelson Lamet, this one a 433-foot drive that put the Braves up 5-0. Eddie Rosario also homered for the Braves to make it 7-0 in the fourth. Shuster went 5 2-3 innings for his fourth win, giving up five hits with three walks while surrendering the only Rockies run. Limet dropped to 1-4 while giving up all eight Atlanta runs.

