Turner homers twice, including grand slam, to help Red Sox rout rival Yankees 15-5.

BOSTON (AP) — Justin Turner had a grand slam, a two-run home run and a double, Masataka Yoshida drove in three runs and the Boston Red Sox powered past the New York Yankees 15-5. Turner tied his career high with six RBIs and scored three runs. Boston earned its third victory in four meetings this season with its rival. Yoshida had four hits. Boston’s 15 runs and 17 hits marked season highs. Tanner Houck allowed one run and four hits, with two strikeouts and a walk before leaving the game in the fifth after being struck in the face by a line drive by Kyle Higashioka. Yankees starter Domingo Germán was chased in the third and charged for seven runs on the night.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.