Vierling homers twice, Báez adds a 3-run shot in the Tigers’ 7-1 victory over the Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Vierling hit two solo homers, Javier Báez had a three-run shot to cap a five-run third inning and the Detroit Tigers cruised to a 7-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night. Báez added a highlight-worthy play at shortstop, throwing out a runner from his knees after a backhand stop. Detroit entered the four-game series at AL Central-leading Minnesota having lost 13 of 15. The Tigers have won the first two games by a combined 15-5 score. Tyler Holton (1-0) was the winner with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. He was third of six pitchers for the Tigers, who had Will Vest start the game. Twins right-hander Joe Ryan (7-4) allowed a season-high six runs in seven innings.

