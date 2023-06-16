Wyndham Clark gets a little help from a good friend for US Open at LACC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wyndham Clark is among the contenders going into the weekend of the U.S. Open. He attributes some of that to understanding how to play Los Angeles Country Club. Of course, he had a good caddie. Clark is good friends with P.J. Fielding, an LACC member. Fielding was an All-Ivy League player at Penn and now works for Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors. The course was closed to members last week. Clark asked his friend if he’d caddie for him. He says Fielding knows so much about the course that an 18-hole practice round felt like it was worth going 36 holes.

