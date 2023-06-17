Amy Yang takes the Meijer LPGA Classic lead with her third straight 67

BELMONT, Mich. (AP) — Amy Yang birdied all five par 5s at Blythefield and shot her third straight 5-under 67 to take the third-round lead Saturday in the Meijer LPGA Classic. Yang rebounded from bogeys on the par-3 11th and 13th to birdie three of the last five holes. She has won all four of her LPGA Tour titles in Asia — the LPGA KEB-HanaBank in 2013 in her native South Korea and the LPGA Thailand in 2015, 2017 and 2019. The Grand Rapids-area event is the final tournament before the major KPMG Women’s PGA next week at Baltusrol and the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach on July 6-9. Ashleigh Buhai, the winner last week in New Jersey, was a stroke back with Ayaka Furue and Xiyu Lin.

