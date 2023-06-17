Bou, Gil lead Revolution to 3-1 victory over Orlando City

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Gustavo Bou and Carles Gil both had a goal and an assist to lead New England to a 3-1 victory over Orlando City, extending the Revolution’s unbeaten streak at home to nine. Neither team scored until Emmanuel Boateng found the net for a second time this season, knocking in a rebound in the 51st minute to give New England (9-3-6) the lead. The Revolution took a two-goal lead in the 69th minute on a goal by Bou. Noel Buck and Gil picked up assists on Bou’s third score of the season. Orlando City (7-5-5) got back into the match when rookie Duncan McGuire found the net for a fifth time, scoring on a header in the 80th minute. It took the Revolution five minutes to push their lead back to two.

