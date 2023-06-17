Brewers activate Winker and Miley, option Miller, designate Singleton for assignment
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have reinstated left-handed pitcher Wade Miley and hitter/outfielder Jesse Winker from the injured list. The Brewers plan to make Miley their starting pitcher for Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Miley has missed a month with a lat strain. Winker hasn’t played since May 27 because of a cervical strain. The Brewers also optioned right-handed pitcher Tyson Miller to Triple-A Nashville and designated first baseman Jon Singleton for assignment.