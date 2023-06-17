First all-British final on WTA Tour since 1977 set up at Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — The first all-British final on the WTA Tour in 46 years will play out at the Nottingham Open. Katie Boulter beat Heather Watson 6-4, 7-5 in the first all-British semifinal on the tour in 48 years. Jodie Burrage piled on more history by edging Alize Cornet of France 7-5, 7-5. Boulter, ranked 126th, or Burrage, ranked 131st, will become a first-time tour winner on Sunday. The last all-British final in 1977 saw Sue Barker beat Virginia Wade in San Francisco.

