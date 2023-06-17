Herta wins pole as repaved track produces eventful qualifying day at Road America
By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — The venue that bills itself as “America’s National Park of Speed” is producing faster times after its first repaving in nearly three decades. It’s also producing plenty of fireworks. Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport earned the pole position for Sunday’s IndyCar Series race at Road America by posting a fastest lap of 1 minute, 40.1945 seconds on this 14-turn, 4.048-mile road course. That’s four seconds faster than the time Alexander Rossi ran to earn the pole for last year’s event.