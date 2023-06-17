IndyCar champ Will Power shoves Scott Dixon after crash during practice for Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Reigning IndyCar champion Will Power shoved Scott Dixon after the two were involved in a Saturday morning crash during practice at Road America. The crash severely damaged both their vehicles about three hours ahead of qualifying. The two cars spun off course and Power slammed into a concrete wall. Power then got out of his car, exchanged words with Dixon and shoved him before kicking the air in frustration. Dixon acknowledged afterward he was at fault in the crash.

