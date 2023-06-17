Jung, Heim hit back-to-back homers, García shines in field as Rangers beat Jays 4-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Jung and Jonah Heim hit back-to-back homers, Adolis García had his MLB-leading 10th outfield assist among three defensive gems and the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2. Corey Seager also homered, his 10th on a solo shot in the seventh. The AL West-leading Rangers won for just the third time in 10 games. García threw out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. trying to score in the first. The Texas right fielder also had a leaping catch on the warning track and a sliding grab.

