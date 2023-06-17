Lukaku equalizes for exciting Belgium in draw with Austria

BRUSSELS (AP) — The rebuilding of Belgium looks well on track under Domenico Tedesco even without Kevin De Bruyne. For his third match in charge, the new coach fielded a very offensive team to take on Austria in a home qualifier for next year’s European Championship. Although the contest between undefeated teams in Group F ended 1-1, Belgium excited. Jeremy Doku, Dodi Lukebakio and Yannick Carrasco started alongside Romelu Lukaku, who was handed the captain’s armband in the absence of the injured De Bruyne. David Alaba celebrated his 100th cap in the heart of the Austrian defense and was busy organizing the back four and intercepting Belgian passes as the hosts enjoyed most of the possession.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.