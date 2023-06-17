Miley picks up win after a month on IL, Wiemer homers as Brewers beat Pirates 5-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wade Miley pitched five scoreless innings in his return from the injured list and Joey Wiemer homered for the second straight game to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The victory pushed Milwaukee 1 1/2 games ahead of Pittsburgh atop the NL Central standings. Miley (4-2) limited the Pirates to two hits and two walks while striking out four. Mitch Keller struck out seven and took the loss

